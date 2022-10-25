Youth Ages 13-24 Can Compete in World Series of Innovation to Win $1,500

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Now through Dec. 11, youth ages 13 to 24 can compete for prizes ranging from $300-$1,500 in the annual World Series of Innovation presented by Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and Citi Foundation. No previous connection to NFTE is required. Eligible teams and individuals worldwide can sign up at innovation.nfte.com.

“The next generation of diverse entrepreneurs is focused on solving problems not only in their lives, but also in their communities,” said NFTE CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. “Our World Series of Innovation motivates young people to think big and bring forward innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. Teams of competitors from around the globe will showcase their creativity, passion, and ambition to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), inspiring us all to do the same.”

Each fall leading up to Global Entrepreneurship Week, NFTE announces new online challenges addressing SDGs. Winners will be announced in April 2023. This year’s challenges include:

SDG 3, Healthy Lives: MetLife Foundation Good Health and Well-Being Challenge

Good Health and Well-Being Challenge SDG 4, Quality Education: Mastercard Financial Education Challenge

Financial Education Challenge SDG 6, Water and Sanitation: Bank of the West Fresh Water Action Challenge

Fresh Water Action Challenge SDG 7, Energy: ServiceNow Carbon Killer Challenge

Carbon Killer Challenge SDG 8, Economic Growth: Citi Foundation Future of Work Challenge

Future of Work Challenge SDG 11, Cities/Settlements: Link Logistics Green Buildings Challenge

Green Buildings Challenge SDG 13, Climate Change: Maxar Climate Mapping Challenge

Climate Mapping Challenge SDG 13, Climate Change: Zuora Subscription Economy Challenge

Subscription Economy Challenge SDG 14, Oceans and Seas: Mary Kay Global Oceans Conservation Challenge

Global Oceans Conservation Challenge SDG 15, Terrestrial Ecosystems: EY Accelerating Environmental Sustainability Challenge

NFTE will also observe Global Entrepreneurship Week on Nov. 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. EST with a Global Goals Conversation on “Climate Change: A Human Issue.” Register at nfte.com/events for the free livestream featuring Dr. Matthew Bell, EY’s Global Climate Change and Sustainability Service Leader; Emer Clarke, ServiceNow’s Senior Manager of Environmental Sustainability; Omar Hernández of United Nations Academic Impact; Candace Hewitt, Vice President of Citi Impact Fund; and NFTE alum Jason Lin, founder of MVMNT.

A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school, and postsecondary students from under-resourced communities. Learn more at nfte.com. Learn more about Citi Foundation at citifoundation.com.

