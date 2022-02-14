﻿Young kids more likely to get Covid-19 infection at home

The majority of the pediatric patients with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) here were infected inside their house by a family member, according to the Health Services Office (HSO).

Data analysis from the city’s HSO and the University of the Philippines Baguio–Department of Mathematics and Computer Science (UPB-DMCS) show a total of 1,795 children aged 5 to 11 were infected with Covid-19 from March 2020 to Feb. 8, 2022, said Aileen Refuerzo, chief information officer of the city government, on Friday.

In a press release, she said the highest number of cases for the age group was at 498 during the Delta surge of Covid-19 in the city in September last year while 318 infected children were reported during the Omicron wave in January.

Refuerzo said that according to the HSO, the cases among children were not due to infection obtained from other people but from family members through home and workplace transmission, especially during the period of the surge.

“According to Dr. (Rowena) Galpo (HSO chief), despite measures to restrict the movement of minors at home, an infection cannot be abated due to home and workplace transmission of their housemates and or their parents,” Refuerzo added.

The HSO and UPB–DMCS data also noted that minors remain at-risk with their vaccination still to be implemented in the city and other parts of the country.

The country started the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 last February 7 at the National Capital Region.

In Baguio City, the local government continues to accept the registration of young children for vaccination.

Some 32, 211 minors aged 12 to 17 here are now fully vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency