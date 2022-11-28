Young Agusan Norte pug bags silver medal in world boxing tourney

BUTUAN CITY: Seventeen-year-old boxer Ronel Suyom of Barangay Rosario, Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte, has bagged the silver medal in the 46-48 kilogram division of the 2022 Youth World Boxing Championships recently held in La Nucia, Spain.

In a statement Monday, the Las Nieves local government unit (LGU) lauded Suyom for his achievement in the Nov. 14-26 tournament.

“The LGU-Las Nieves, through Mayor Karen Rosales, congratulates Ronel Suyom for winning the silver medal in the 46-48 Kilogram Division of the 2022 Youth World Boxing Championship,” the statement said.

On Nov. 23, Suyom defeated Rafael Lozano Serrano of Spain during the semi-final round which earned him a spot for the final round.

On Nov. 25, Suyom bowed out to Vishvanath Suresh of India during the final round and settled for the silver medal in the 46-48 kilo weight class of the tournament.

“Ronel Suyom is a pride of Las Nieves and the entire province of Agusan del Norte,” the LGU statement read.

Suyom is among the four young boxers from the Philippines who joined the prestigious boxing event which was participated by 21 countries.

He was also among the 50 young boxers around the world who entered the final round of the tournament.

Source: Philippines News Agency