Young agripreneurs get P5M to boost food supply chain program

The Department of Agriculture has awarded PHP5 million to an association of young agripreneurs and processors in the province to help them come up with value-adding products in the food supply chain.

Pancho Jose, chief-of-staff of Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, said Monday the amount will be used to acquire “food processing facilities including drying machines to assist promising enterprises of the 4-H Club Federation of Ilocos Norte.”

The 4-H Club Federation of Ilocos Norte is among the group of retailers actively participating in the DA’s Enhanced Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita Inclusive Food Supply Chain Program.

Among the group’s best-sellers are hydroponics lettuce grown in styro cups, lettuce chips and fresh mushrooms among others.

“With the full support of the government to our young farmers, we pledge to make the best better in the years to come,” said Crisner Lagazo, a young farmer advocate and adviser of the 4-H Club of Ilocos Norte. A teacher by profession, Lagazo continues to train farmers on agricultural crop production using good agricultural practices.

In partnership with the Ilocos Norte government and other government support agencies such as the DA, Technical Skills and Development Authority and Department of Trade and Industry, among others, some members of the 4-H Club Federation of Ilocos Norte have been sent to Japan and Taiwan to help young Filipino farmers become farmer leaders and agricultural entrepreneurs.

Three 4-H Club members namely Mark Clesther Cristobal and Maribel Alonzo from Solsona town, and Noel Marcos from Nueva Era town have just completed their 11-month training in Japan.

The three are expected to share their knowledge and skills with fellow young farmers as they return to the country this month.

Source: Philippines News Agency