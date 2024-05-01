SEOUL: President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to protect the "value of labor" as he marked Labor Day on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, he thanked the 28.4 million workers for their 'sweat and efforts', which he attributed for the remarkable growth of South Korea. "The government and I will protect the precious value of labor without fail," he wrote. "We will make your workplaces safer and fairer, and thoroughly see to it that you can find the meaning of life through labor." Source: Philippines News Agency