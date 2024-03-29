Yoon attends opening of section of GTX-A commuter rail line

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the opening of a section of the Great Train Express (GTX)-A commuter rail line in southern Seoul on Friday, part of a fulfillment of a campaign pledge to reduce the commute between the capital city and the surrounding area to the 30-minute range. Yoon attended the ceremony at Suseo Station in Gangnam Ward to mark the opening of the section of the GTX-A line that connects Suseo to Dongtan Station in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. He then boarded a GTX train at Suseo and made the 20-minute trip to Dongtan together with other passengers. The GTX-A line is the first GTX route to enter service, with lines B to F scheduled to be completed in the coming years to improve commuter transport in the wider capital region. Once completed, the full GTX-A line will have 11 stops over a distance of 82.1 kilometers. Source: Yonhap News Agency