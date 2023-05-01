YELLOW LEVEL HEAT WAVE IN PADANG TERAP, JEMPOL – METMALAYSIA

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a level one heat wave alert for the Padang Terap area in Kedah and Jempol in Negeri Sembilan.

According to the weather update uploaded on MetMalaysia’s Facebook page, the two areas recorded yellow (alert) level heat wave as of 4.20 pm today.

The yellow level alert refers to daily temperatures continually hovering between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, other areas in the peninsula as well as Sabah and Sarawak recorded daily maximum temperatures of less than 35 degrees Celsius (blue level).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency