Yearender: BOC seizes P24-B illegal shipments in 2022

MANILA: Aside from posting a surplus in its revenues for the year, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized illegal drugs and smuggled goods including agricultural products valued at PHP23.582 billion from Jan. 1 to Dec. 22, 2022.

An estimated value of PHP1.226 billion agricultural products were apprehended since January 2022.

The BOC also recorded 107 drug bust operations this year, resulting in the seizure of more than PHP11.953 billion worth of illegal drugs.

As a result, some 33 individuals were arrested and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to date.

Additional revenues

A total of PHP292.490 million in revenue was also collected from Public Auctions conducted by various collection districts nationwide from Jan. 1 to Dec. 21, 2022.

Under its Fuel Marking Program, the BOC has marked 17.63 billion liters of petroleum products and collected an estimated PHP230.89 billion in revenue from January to December 15, 2022.

Balikbayan boxes

Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, meanwhile, reported that of the 6,972 total balikbayan boxes, some 5,049 have been distributed while 1,923 are unclaimed as distribution through various BOC ports continues.

He urged those who have yet to claim their balikbayan boxes to coordinate with the Customs district offices.

“Just bring your documents and identification papers to be able to claim your balikbayan boxes,” he said at a forum on Wednesday.

Yard Utilization Rate

Out of the 1,323 overstaying containers as of Dec. 21, some 443 containers were auctioned off (assorted items such as rice and galvanized steel, among others), 839 containers were condemned (excluding drugs), and 41 containers were donated to various government agencies.

Cases filed

The BOC has also filed 11 criminal complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against officials of the FBV Forwarder & Logistics, Inc., CMG International Movers & Cargo Service, Etmar International Logistics Corp., and Cargoflex Haulers Corporation for failure to lodge the goods declaration or to claim the goods within the prescribed period, without valid justification.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 22, the BOC has filed 105 criminal cases before the DOJ against unscrupulous importers and customs brokers for violation of customs laws, rules, and regulations.

Likewise, some 21 administrative cases were filed before the Professional Regulation Commission against errant customs brokers.

It also revoked the accreditation of 298 importers and 106 customs brokers as they were found to have violated the provisions of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Intensified anti-corruption efforts

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 22, some 77 show cause orders were issued, which led to the dismissal, suspension, relief and reshuffling of erring BOC personnel.

Within the same timeline, the BOC-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service has conducted 498 personnel investigations, which resulted in the filing of nine administrative cases before the BOC-Legal Service.

During the period, three BOC employees were also dismissed, nine were suspended, six were reprimanded, 35 were relieved and 410 were reshuffled or transferred to various offices and ports due to irregular and unlawful activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency