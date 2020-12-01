Xceedance Announces Expansion of Actuarial and Analytics Services for Insurance Organizations

Insurance industry veteran and actuarial expert Matthew Duke to lead the global Actuarial and Analytics Services practice at Xceedance

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xceedance, a global provider of strategic insurance consulting and technology servicing insurance organizations worldwide, today announced the expansion of its global Actuarial and Analytics Services practice, led by Matthew Duke, SVP and chief actuary.

“Matthew looks at actuarial services from a business perspective first,” said Manish Khetan, COO of North America operations at Xceedance. “His approach to maximizing the value of the insurance actuarial function can be transformational for large companies looking to streamline and focus operations. Small to mid-size insurance companies, which may not have the bandwidth to truly take advantage of progressive actuarial services, can also benefit from the Xceedance offering.”

Duke brings 15 years of leadership in actuarial and analytics disciplines, with expertise in strategy execution, facilitating organizational change, and solving business challenges via data-driven insights that directly impact profitability. He is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA), an associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS), recognized as an associate in reinsurance (ARe) by The Institutes, and attained his MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Xceedance, Duke worked at Blackboard Insurance as head of pricing and growth analytics, where he developed actuarial pricing infrastructure, led state filing initiatives, redefined the role of an actuary, and recruited top talent. In addition to interim head of risk at Blackboard, Duke held positions at Freedom Mortgage, Guy Carpenter, Arch Insurance Group, and Travelers.

The global Actuarial and Analytics Services capabilities of Xceedance have been expanded by Duke to better align with the strategic objectives and commitments of insurance organizations. The expanded capabilities, featuring advisory, consulting, and enablement services, include:

Staff Enablement

Technology Enablement

Pricing and Growth Analytics

Reserving and Claims Analytics

Data Sciences

Admitted Market Management

“Xceedance has provided actuarial services to insurance companies for several years, building a foundation upon which an expanded practice with broader reach can be established,” said Duke. “I strongly believe the involvement of proficient actuaries at all levels of the insurance decision-making process can translate to real value on the profit and loss statement. In partnering with Xceedance, insurance organizations can have access to top-quality actuarial and analytics resources, not only for standard pricing and reserving work, but also to enable other functions which contribute to the goals and outcomes of a company’s strategic plan.”

About Xceedance

Xceedance (www.xceedance.com) is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain solutions to insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimization.

