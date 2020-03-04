WWE legend Rikishi to visit PH

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Junior Fatu will be coming to the Philippines on March 15 to conduct clinics to local wrestlers.

Fatu, better known by his ring name Rikishi, will be joined by fellow professional wrestling legends Reno Anoa'i and James Rikiel.

The wrestling clinic is part of the publicity tour for the new World Wrestling Asia (WWA).

The WWA is a brainchild of KnokX Pro, led by Fatu and Anoa'i, and Red Boxing International, founded by Cacoi Rodis.

KnokX Pro is known for honing wrestlers that would become part of major promotions like the World Wrestling Entertainment and Major League Wrestling.

On the other hand, Red Boxing is making a jump to pro wrestling through the tie up with KnokX Pro.

The WWA is eyeing a show in the Philippines in August as part of promotion's inaugural tour that will take place in 14 different cities across Asia.

As part of its buildup, WWA will soon hold a show in Los Angeles, where KnokX Pro is based.

Source: Philippines News Agency