World’s oldest footballer Miura to play in Portugal at age 55

General
admin

ANKARA: The world's oldest footballer, Kazuyoshi Miura, moved to a Portuguese lower-division club Wednesday, weeks before his 56th birthday.

Yokohama FC in Japan said Miura, 55, joined Oliveirense on a loan deal.

The Japanese forward previously said he plans to play until he is 60.

Miura returned to Europe from Japan in 1999 when he was signed by Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

He won titles in Japan and Croatia.

Miura played for the Japanese national team between 1990 and 2000 and scored 55 goals in 89 international caps.

He will be 56 on Feb. 26

Source: Philippines News Agency

