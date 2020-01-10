World’s largest residential ship sails to Kalanggaman

At least 130 foreign tourists, mostly from the United States, made a port call in the picturesque Kalanggaman Island here on Thursday.

Raoul Bacalla, head of the Palompon municipal environment and natural resources office, said they only had two days to prepare for the arrival of the cruise ship M/S The World, which sailed from Currimao, Ilocos Norte.

The World, is the largest private residential ship in the world, and home to only 165 residences of an international community of guests who spend extensive time exploring the most exotic and well-traveled destinations. Majority or 90 percent of its passengers are from the United States. It is a combination of private yacht and luxury vacation home.

Kalanggaman was not part of their original itinerary of the ship but a town in Sorsogon province.

However, the ship's captain decided to change the itinerary and made a port call in the island.

That is how good we stand among our cruise tour operators who are based in Manila, Department of Tourism regional director Karena Rosa Tiopes said.

Tiopes added this is the second time The World visited the Eastern Visayas region. The first was in Tacloban City where the cruise ship docked in front of the Oriental Hotel.

The World is the 6th cruise ship that made a port call in Kalanggaman Island since it was opened to cruise tourism in 2013.

Opening the island to the foreign tourists after it was battered by Typhoon Ursula last month is a demonstration of the island and the town's tourism resiliency, Bacalla said.

Unlike after Super Typhoon Yolanda where they had two weeks to prepare the island for the arrival of luxury cruise ship M/S Europa 2 in January 2014, in The World, the local government unit of Palompon had only two days to prepare.

"Resiliency is already imbedded to our system. As Eastern Visayas residents, it is easy for us to recover every after disaster or calamity. That is what we want to show here. We are strong and resilient, whatever disaster happens we will always stand and rise from the ground," Bacalla said.

But their main goal is not only to promote Kalanggaman for cruise tourism but the entire Eastern Visayas region to be part of the port call of every cruise ship that will visit the country.

Basically, we are just hoping that Kalanggaman will be one of the springboard areas of cruise destinations, but the way we look at it we want the whole Eastern Visayas because there are so many more destinations in the region that is very good for cruise ship destinations, Bacalla said.

Just like in the previous visit of cruise ships to the island, the whole Kalanggaman was made exclusive to the foreign visitors and temporarily closed to walk-ins and all reservations were canceled and rescheduled to other dates.

Tourists enjoyed their whole day stay on the island, swimming, kayaking, sailing, while others just stayed on the beach.

After Kalanggaman, the cruise ship will have a port call in Bohol before going to Palau.

The visit of the cruise ship in Kalanggaman also became a special moment for mother and son, Rosalia and Jerome Dayon.

Jerome, a native of Palompon town is one of the 281 crew of the luxury cruise ship. He is one of the more than 140 Filipinos, which comprise 70 percent of the total crew of The World.

He visits his hometown every eight months, but his trip home came earlier on Thursday. He has been working in the cruise ship industry for 10 years now.

I am very proud and excited to show how beautiful Kalanggaman is to our residents and to my fellow crew, Jerome said when asked by the media after greeting his mother when he arrived on the island.

Jerome said he recommended to the ship's captain to check Kalanggaman, which he did through watching videos over Youtube.

After watching the videos, they decided to try the island and they did not regret their decision, Jerome added.

After meeting his mother in Kalanggaman, he toured her mother and his cousin inside The World.

His mother said she was thrilled to see her son in Kalanggaman although they always see each other every year.

Kalanggaman Island is a 750-meter long uninhabited island. It is a prime tourist destination, known for its long stretch of white sand and for its more than 700-meter long picturesque sandbar on the eastern side and the 250-meter long sandbar on the western part.

Source: Philippines News Agency