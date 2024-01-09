World War II veterans inspire patriotism among Pangasinenses

LINGAYEN: With wrinkled faces and skins and most of them now on wheelchairs or using canes, their once strong bodies and sharp minds, even their numbers, are slowly fading away. However, their stories of war and how it shaped them and kindled bravery and patriotism in their hearts remain. Valentine Untalan, 107, the oldest living veteran of Pangasinan, said he experienced being in the water for 24 hours, guarding his post and waiting for the next soldier to replace him. If none arrives, he remains in his post. 'I volunteered in the infantry. Even though I am only a private first class, I was assigned as commander of the platoon and officer. I reached the major rank,' he proudly said in an interview with the Pangasinan Provincial Information Office (PIO) for the documentary titled Pamana, shown during the 17th Veteran's Day, held Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Park this town. Raymundo Cabrera, 98, said his memory of the war was more on his time in remote places. 'I was assigned in Corregidor and in the far east that is around the island of Guam. It was like a prison ward for me,' he said. Godofredo dela Cruz, 97, recalled that he was a replacement in the war for his aged father. 'They asked my father to join but my father said he has small children so I volunteered,' dela Cruz said, as he remembered their hardships at the war without any food to eat. The veterans encouraged the young people of the province to remain vigilant, become defenders of the land, and be good citizens. 'The war that defined my generation has come to an end, granting us renewed hope. However, my dear future defenders, we must remain vigilant for another battle looms on the horizon. You are our future defenders, and hold the key to preserving our nation's legacy. Embrace the torch of patriotism and carry it forward with unwavering determination. Spread the flame among your peers and inspire others to join in this noble cause. Together, as I am still alive, we will ensure that the spirit of love for our country burns brightly for g enerations to come,' dela Cruz said. Cabrera urged the youth to use their heads in whatever problems they have, citing that they should make up their minds and do what is right. 'Be honest to yourself and be a hardworking man to succeed in life,' Untalan said. Tears and silence followed the short documentary film in honor and remembrance of the living and fallen veterans of the province. Each year since 2007, the provincial government of Pangasinan honors the World War II veterans whose number back then was up to a hundred. To date, it is now down to only 37. Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III, in his speech, described the ambiance of the program as 'always a happy and sad' commemoration. 'Happy as we commemorate the patriotism and sacrifices of our kababayan (compatriot) during the Second World War but sad that every year a lot of our veterans pass away,' he said, noting this occasion will always have a special part in the province 'because these are the very intangible things we need to give importan ce to as we will not be enjoying our freedom if not for their sacrifices and patriotism.' Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu, during the event, said it is high time to reflect on the heroism of the veterans. He said it is also a time for people to ask themselves if they can measure up or match the veterans' legacy of gallantry and their sacrifice for the country and their fellow Filipinos. 'And should the time call for it, are we ready to step up to the challenge? I urge the descendants, the families of the veterans to be proud of their lolos (grandfathers) and lolas (grandmothers) for the gift of freedom they bestowed to the land,' he said. Mapagu said a veterans' ward will be inaugurated at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City on Jan. 10. 'Part of the PVAO initiative is bringing to the veterans the medical care program and bring it to them closer,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency