World tennis bodies to help struggling players

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed Tuesday that it and the other major international governing bodies of world tennis will raise in excess of USD6 million for players affected by the sport’s shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The WTA made the announcement in a joint statement with the ATP World Tour, International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the four Grand Slams in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The governing bodies of world tennis have come together to raise in excess of USD6 million to create a Player Relief Program aimed at supporting players who are particularly affected by the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the WTA said on its website.

The money will be divided evenly among men and women and will go to singles and doubles players. The WTA and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) will oversee the distribution of the funds.

Professional tennis events have been suspended until July 13 due to the pandemic.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 257,000 and more than 1.1 million recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Source: Philippines News Agency