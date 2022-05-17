﻿World no. 1 Djokovic wins 2022 Italian Open

The tennis top seed in men’s singles, Novak Djokovic on Sunday was crowned the 2022 Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Italian Open) champion in Rome.

Serbian superstar Djokovic won against his Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas with sets of 6-0, 7-6 in the men’s singles final that lasted an hour and 36 minutes in the Italian capital.

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic thus sealed his sixth Internazionali BNL d’Italia title.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Iga Swiatek from Poland won the Internazionali BNL d’Italia to defend her title.

The world no. 1 in the women’s, Swiatek beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Swiatek, who will be 21 in a few weeks, extended her winning streak to 28 matches.

The Polish national previously stunned tennis authorities after winning the 2020 French Open at Paris’ Stade Roland Garros, her first and only Grand Slam singles title.

