‘World class’ sports complex to rise in DavOr

The Province of Davao Oriental will soon have a world-class sports complex situated at the province's newly acquired 12-hectare property in Barangay Don Martin Marundan, Mati City.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Governor Nelson Dayanghirang said the PHP1.2-billion facility structures will be built in stages, with the initial phase costing PHP233 million.

Dayanghirang said the provincial government will "exhaust all efforts" to secure funding for the next phases of the project.

We'll just have to patiently wait for another wave of funding but rest assured it will come, he said.

The sports center will include a 10,000-capacity gymnasium, a forest park, and playground. Other facilities and structures include a grandstand, bleachers, an oval, athletics field, baseball field, archery field, ball games area, aquatic center, administrative and reception buildings, parking, and commercial spaces.

Dayanghirang said the sports complex will also be equipped with an athlete's dormitory,

The sports center will become a major income-generating facility for our province, he said, adding the facility is expected to generate more opportunities in terms of investments and tourism.

Provincial Engineer's Office officer-in-charge, Engr. Ruel Dumadag, said the project will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office, adding that phase one is anticipated to be completed within eight months.

Meanwhile, 2nd District Rep. Joel Mayo Almario, vowed to help secure more funding for the project.

It will take time. But for as long as we are together, it will come, Almario said.

The groundbreaking ceremony signaled the start of the first phase of the project, which covers the land development, construction of perimeter fence, embankment, drainage system, and concrete road networks and a grand entrance with four lanes and a divider island.

Source: Philippines News Agency