WORKS MINISTRY IMPLEMENTING VIADUCT METHOD IN PAN BORNEO HIGHWAY PROJECT

KOTA SAMARAHAN, The viaduct method proposed by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to tackle construction challenges on peat soil in the state is being implemented, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. He said the construction method is being utilised in package 11 of the Pan Borneo Highway project in the Lambir area in Miri, northern Sarawak. '…now we change to using the viaduct method (instead of the usual method) because the soil is unstable. We are spending RM60 million (to implement it),' he told reporters after the handover ceremony of phase one of the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Prima Health Centre project here today. According to him, the viaduct method is not new; however, soil studies must be conducted to assess its suitability for any highway projects. Nanta said the extensive experience of the Public Works Department in the country's road construction enables them to determine the most suitable methods to tackle construction issues, adding that this viaduct constru ction method has been recognised as ideal for building on peat soil, reducing maintenance costs. 'In terms of maintenance, it will be more beneficial because the road will be less prone to cracking, breaking or uneven surfaces,' he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency