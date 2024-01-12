Worker killed, 2 hurt in Laguna landslide

MANILA: A construction worker was killed while two others were injured in a landslide in the province of Laguna, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday. In a report, PNP Area Police Command-Southern Luzon chief Lt. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento said the incident happened in Barangay Calumpang at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Killed in the landslide was 36-year-old Vijay Salisod while two others -- 41-year-old Joel Basco and 39-year-old Eduardo dela Cueva sustained serious injuries and were rescued by their co-workers and responders. Armamento said the victims were building riprap stones at the river dam in the area when "soil and rocks from the river cliff eroded due to continuous rain which accidentally buried them". The rescued victims were immediately brought to Nagcarlan District Hospital for medical treatment. Armamento has ordered the Liliw police to deploy personnel to ensure that no unauthorized personnel will enter the area of the incident. He also directed the local police to coordinate w ith the municipal government unit to assess the area and further avoid similar accident. Source: Philippines News Agency