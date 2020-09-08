Woodworking provides income to families in Pangasinan town

Families in Barangay Bogtong here are surviving the pandemic through woodworking.

In an interview Tuesday, Benjamin Sabiniano, owner of the newly opened woodworking factory, said the pandemic has hard-hit the business industry due to restrictions in travel that made it almost impossible for them to outsource materials as well as deliver their products.

“I used to work in a woodworks factory here in our barangay. Despite the restrictions in travel, there are still customers and online selling was also a big help,” he said.

Sabiniano said when he finally got enough money from his ‘paluwagan’ (money lending system), he decided to open his own factory and hired his nephews while one of his daughters marketed their products online.

“We focus marketing in the town and other nearby towns that do not require travel pass or authority,” he added.

Sabiniano’s woodworks prices range from PHP2,500 to PHP10,000 depending on what kind of furniture or woodwork their clients order.

He and his nephew build living room sets, dining room sets, cabinets, tables, and chairs, among others. Due to the indoor plant trend, they are also starting to accept orders for plant cabinets or display racks.

He added that when they have not enough raw materials for the woodworks, most of them look for other jobs like helping their former employer while some are into agriculture.

Sabiniano said the government’s subsidy has also helped his family get through the lockdown.

“The first months of the pandemic paralyzed our business since everything has been stopped. Fortunately, we have received a subsidy from the national government as I am a member of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps), which was a big help for us to survive,” said Sabiniano, who has nine children.

Meanwhile, Jorel Montemayor, one of Sabiniano’s workers, said he was glad that they are now able to continue their work at the factory.

He admitted that loss of income in the first months of the pandemic got him “feeling so down”.

“I have two children and I felt sad that I couldn’t buy them enough milk. Then I learned that our work continues even (though) there was a lockdown at that time since there were orders online,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency