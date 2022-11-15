Wood Mackenzie Launches Lens Gas & LNG

Ground-breaking market forecast and modelling capability for the natural gas and LNG sector

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wood Mackenzie, the leading provider of decision intelligence for the world’s natural resources sector, has launched Lens Gas & LNG , a new data analytics solution that offers a uniquely integrated view that connects markets and assets on a global scale.

As the newest addition to Wood Mackenzie’s Lens data analytics platform, Lens Gas & LNG offers a single tool to explore all gas & LNG data, analysis and modelling capabilities. This seamless Lens experience brings Wood Mackenzie’s renowned expertise, analyses and modelling insights together to enable faster, more accurate operational and strategic planning, and portfolio management.

“Lens Gas & LNG is a must-have solution for any energy market participant,” said Andrew Pearson, Global Head of Gas & LNG at Wood Mackenzie. “It is built to support customers with strategic planning, valuations, M&A, business operations, strategic sourcing and trading.”

With integrated user workflows, the Lens platform helps quantify risk and identify opportunities through understanding market dynamics and their impact on investments. Users can rapidly develop alternative, bespoke market outlooks that leverage Wood Mackenzie’s vast expertise in creating industry-standard models to produce detailed analysis.

“The gas & LNG industry has undergone significant changes over the last few years, from new innovations spurred by the energy transition to major global events impacting supply, demand, trade flows and prices. To help navigate these complexities, Lens Gas & LNG brings markets forecast and modelling workflows to its current asset optimisation capabilities to provide a uniquely integrated view of gas & LNG markets and assets.”

