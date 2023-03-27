Wood Mackenzie appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Simon Crowe, formerly of ERM, brings sustainability and energy industry experience

Headshot of Simon Crowe LONDON and HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wood Mackenzie, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has appointed Simon Crowe to its global executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 27th March.

Simon brings a wealth of experience in private and public companies in the US, Europe and Asia. He joins Wood Mackenzie after nearly five years as CFO of ERM , the world’s largest Sustainability and Environmental Consultancy where he played a key role in their rapid growth, diversification, and successful investment from KKR.

Commenting on Simon’s appointment, Mark Brinin, CEO of Wood Mackenzie said: “Simon is a commercially minded CFO, with a breadth of international experience, having worked with private equity backed ERM and companies listed on New York, London and European stock exchanges. He has strong financial management and strategic leadership skills. Simon’s diverse background in environmental consulting and global energy markets brings deep knowledge of our end markets. His considerable experience will benefit the future success of Wood Mackenzie. We are delighted that he has chosen to join us.”

“He is well qualified to help the team build on its decades of leadership and innovation in the energy industry. It is an exciting time to join Wood Mackenzie as the company is well positioned to expand and enhance the critical insights provided to its growing customer base across the entire energy and renewables value chain,” Brinin added.

Simon Crowe, CFO, commented: “I am really excited about joining the Wood Mackenzie team. The global energy, renewables and commodity markets are in transition to net zero and Wood Mackenzie has a new strategic partner in Veritas Capital. The world will be increasingly reliant on the critical insights, data and knowledge that Wood Mackenzie’s research and consulting teams have developed over the last 50 years. I am looking forward to working with a first-class global team and helping to drive the growth agenda.”

