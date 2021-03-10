Women entreps crucial in PH pandemic recovery: DTI chief

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez has highlighted the important role of women entrepreneurs especially as the country pushes for post-coronavirus economic recovery.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the DTI paid tribute Monday to women-led micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) during the virtual graduation ceremony for the 3A program which stands for “Accept, Adapt, Act.”

The DTI also launched the 3A program batch 2 Handog Kabuhayan: Alay Kay Juana.

“Today, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we want to highlight the extraordinary roles of women-led MSMEs, or micro, small and medium entrepreneurs o MSMEs. With the help of our MSMEs, our country can be more hopeful for a post-Covid future that will be poised for a Better Normal,” Lopez said.

He said DTI remains committed to assisting women-led MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs who will be champions to push for the economy’s growth to pre-Covid levels and beyond.

The 3A program is the integrated training program of the DTI-Regional Operations Group (ROG), Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (BSMED), and the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) targeted at helping MSMEs evolve amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In her remarks, DTI-ROG Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona said women entrepreneurs are considered key drivers of economic growth with humble beginnings from small barangays in creating jobs and reaching new customers.

“We urge our public officials and partners to strengthen our efforts for women’s economic empowerment. Let us continue to harness the resourcefulness, hard work, and resiliency of our Juanas in the new normal,” she said.

Meanwhile, PTTC executive director Nelly Dillera encouraged participants to maximize the 3A program.

“We want your voices to be heard and we want you to learn from our mentors who will share to you not only mind setting but also business skills to start or sustain whatever business you have in mind,” she said.

The virtual event underscored women’s capability to become active contributors and claim holders of the country’s socio-economic development, with a goal of “Making Change Work for Women Entrepreneurs and Consumers”.

The mentors involved in guiding the women entrepreneurs in the program were dean Pax Lapid, Jorge Wieneke, Jenny Wieneke, Armand Bengco, Tess Dimaculangan, Carlo Calimon, Francis Carlo Lapid, and other Angelpreneurs.

Aside from the discussions from the mentors, the National Council of Women Philippines (NCWP) will also grant 75 livelihood kits worth PHP10,000 each for 75 women entrepreneurs at the end of the program.