WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS HUB TO EMPOWER, DRIVE RURAL ECONOMY – RISDA

The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority’s (RISDA) move to set up the Women Entrepreneurs Hub is an important step in empowering women and driving economic growth in rural areas.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said RISDA is highly committed to achieve the objectives outlined in the Strategic Planning Model 2021-2025.

“RISDA's main target is to ensure that smallholders earn a monthly income of RM4,500 per household by end-2025," she said after the launch of the hub here today.

The Women Entrepreneurs Hub was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister at the UMNO General Assembly 2023.

Noraini said with the establishment of the hub, RISDA has achieved notable success in strengthening the capabilities of rubber smallholders and women entrepreneurs.

She also highlighted that RISDA’s Additional Economic Activity (AET) Programme has successfully produced 741 new entrepreneurs, while 1,844 entrepreneurs has benefited from the assistance it provided.

Additionally, 4,943 rubber smallholders have also reached or exceeded a monthly income of RM2,500 through various entrepreneurial activities.

She said the setting up of the Women Entrepreneurs Hub underscores RISDA's commitment to promoting economic growth and increasing business competitiveness in the rural area.

“This hub will be an important platform to provide support and opportunities to women smallholders, empowering them to overcome challenges such as market access, sourcing raw materials and business development.

“The establishment of the hub will be able to provide guidance to 11,502 women entrepreneurs who will be the backbone of various businesses in the rural areas,” she said.

Noraini added that the hub will facilitate marketing efforts, expansion of business networks, and provide access to educational and development resources according to their needs.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency