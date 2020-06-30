With COVID-19 Lingering, Virtusa and Modjoul Partner to Get America Back to Work Safely

Health Checks, Contact Tracing, and Social Distancing from Factory Floors to Office Halls

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, and Modjoul, a software services company that gathers information in real-time, today announced the development and delivery of the Modjoul Health Platform to help Americans get back to work safely.

One organization already using the Modjoul Health Platform is Table 301 Restaurant Group, which operates ten restaurants and food trucks in and around Greenville, SC.

“We began using Modjoul in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to do everything possible to provide a safe experience for our guests as well as a safe environment for our associates,” said Steve Seitz, COO, and VP of operations, Table 301 Restaurant Group. “Modjoul is easy to use, and we prescreen each associate prior to their shift. We have realized a tremendous value in what we believe will be a long-term partnership.”

Employers and employees are rightfully concerned about returning to work, with the number of COVID-19 cases on a steady rise in many parts of the country.

In response to this concern, Modjoul partnered with Virtusa to engineer the Modjoul Health Platform, which keeps employees safe and assures employers that critical work that requires being in person can still get done. This includes factories, manufacturing complexes, warehouses, distribution centers, retailers, and office environments.

The Modjoul Health Platform is a cloud-based application for employee screening that uses a mobile application or a wearable device for contact tracing and social distancing. The screening application requires employees to answer several short health-related questions before entering the workplace. Their responses generate an employee readiness score, with those who meet or exceed that score cleared to enter the building after receiving a digital badge. Employers are immediately notified if an employee does not meet the score threshold and requires additional screening.

The platform also allows employers to ensure proper distancing is followed throughout the workday. Employees can either put on a wearable device or use select mobile phones to track movement and interactions with other people. The device sensors alert employees if they get too close to one another and stores the event to the cloud. They also register and log employees within six feet for more than 15 minutes. At the end of each day, reports are sent to designated individuals and their supervisors.

In the unfortunate event that an employee contracts COVID-19, the platform’s contact tracing features identify who that employee was in close contact with over the previous days. Testing and other measures can then be quickly directed to those who may be at the highest risk.

“As soon as the economy started shutting down because of COVID-19, we knew there would be significant challenges in getting people back to work,” said Eric Martinez, founder and CEO, Modjoul. “With the help of Virtusa, we were able to quickly reengineer our existing product to meet the enormous challenge of getting America back to work safely.”

To create the Modjoul Health Platform, Virtusa partnered with Modjoul to reengineer its existing platform, an industrial SmartBelt that tracks body mechanics and movements –including bending, squatting, climbing, operating machinery, and driving– of industrial employees to improve worker safety and reduce or eliminate workplace injuries.

“Our partnership with Modjoul and the rapid development of the Healthcare Platform underscores the growing role of the Internet of Things in industry and Virtusa’s strengths as a digital engineering company,” said Kris Canekeratne, chairman and CEO, Virtusa. “Our domain expertise in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing, coupled with our deep competencies in IoT and sensor technologies, enabled us to both move on the market need incredibly quickly and deliver a platform that works for both employer and employee. It’s our job to keep everybody safe.”

About Modjoul, Inc.

Modjoul is a data invention and modeling company located in Clemson, South Carolina. Founded in 2016, Modjoul is committed to keeping employees safe and productive by empowering them through data analytics. Visit https://www.modjoul.com/ to learn more and keep up with the latest Modjoul news.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

© 2020 Virtusa Corporation. All rights reserved.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

