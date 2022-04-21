﻿With 50-point win over UST, Ateneo sets new UAAP record

Ateneo set a new UAAP men’s basketball tournament record after taking down the University of Santo Tomas (UST) by 50 points, 101-51, on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

According to chief statistician Pong Ducanes, the Blue Eagles’ win is the largest at least since stats became computerized in 2003.

The Blue Eagles quickly pushed through with their shellacking of the Growling Tigers, opening a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Ateneo’s fluid game continued until near the end, when the team led by as much as 53 points, before a late UST three-pointer cut the lead down to its eventual final margin.

The last time in modern history a big win like this happened was when the De La Salle Green Archers beat the Growling Tigers by 43 points, 99-56, in 2016.

Raffy Verano led Ateneo, now at 10-0 this season and winner of 36 straight games overall, with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal.

SJ Belangel added 16 points, all but a single free throw on triples, three rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Nicael Cabañero led UST, which fell to 3-7, with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

The scores:

Ateneo (101) — Verano 18, Belangel 16, Chiu 14, Lazaro 12, Ildefonso 11, Kouame 10, Koon 9, Andrade 6, Padrigao 5, Mamuyac 0, Tio 0, Gomez 0, Daves 0.

UST (51) — Cabañero 18, Manaytay 9, Fontanilla 8, Manalang 7, Concepcion 5, Yongco 2, Santos 2, Ando 0, Herrera 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Garing 0, Mantua 0, Pangilinan 0.

Quarterscores: 22-8, 46-21, 80-36, 101-51

Source: Philippines News Agency