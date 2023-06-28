WISMA PUTRA IS VERYFYING THE STATUS OF 134 JOB SCAM VICTIMS RESCUED IN THE PHILIPPINES

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Malaysian Embassy in Manila, is actively identifying and verifying the status of 134 individuals believed to be Malaysians rescued by the Philippines authorities from a job scam syndicate.

In a statement today, Wisma Putra (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) announced that they weree among the 2,714 victims of the syndicate involved in job scam, forced labor, and wrongful detention.

The Malaysian Embassy in Manila confirmed that the local authorities in the Philippines conducted a raid on the Xinchuang Network Technology Inc company and successfully rescued the victims of the criminal syndicate, who consisted of citizens from various countries.

The victims believed to be Malaysian citizens will undergo investigation, documentation, and deportation to Malaysia soon.

Any latest information regarding this matter will be provided periodically, stated the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency