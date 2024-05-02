KUALA LUMPUR, The usually quiet courtyard of Wisma Bernama, the headquarters of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) here, turned lively as 1,500 guests enjoyed the Aidilfitri Open House hosted by the agency today. Among the honourable guests at the event, which began at 11 am, were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching, MCMC Chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Salim Fateh Din and Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya. While savouring the various dishes such as curry noodles, beriani rice, lontong, lemang and rendang, the guests were also entertained by singing performances by Bernama's 'hidden talents'. Teo also praised Bernama for organising the open house, which she described as a medium to foster racial harmony. 'Here, I see the presence of many of our media friends, and this creates a joyous atmosphere while also strengthening Bernama's relationship with journalists from other media institutions. 'As we all know, we will celebrate HAWANA (National Journalists' Day) later this month, so I hope that this harmonious spirit can be continued for us to discuss and think about the future of the media industry together,' she said. Meanwhile, Bernama chief executive officer (CEO) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said the organising o the open house was the agency's annual tradition to celebrate and foster close ties with its staff and strategic partners. 'The best thing about today is that we get to catch up and reconnect with old friends and strategic partners in a more relaxed environment. 'Previously, we only met at the office and during meetings. This is the good thing about this open house. It is a platform for all of us to socialise,' she said. Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and editor-in-chief, Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, were also in attendance. Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Media and Strategic Communications director in the Prime Minister's Office Rozaid Abdul Rah man, Broadcasting director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman. Former Bernama chairpersons, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang and Datuk Dr Ras Adiba Radzi, as well as the agency's former CEOs - Nurini Kassim, Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, Datuk Hasnul Hassan, Datuk Yong Soo Heong, and Jamaluddin Mohamad - also attended the event. Source: BERNAMA News Agency