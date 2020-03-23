WillScot Takes Action in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

BALTIMORE, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Corporation (“WillScot”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions, today reported that the company is fully operational and is immediately deploying hundreds of units in support of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WillScot is uniquely qualified to support all aspects of this pandemic through its $2.6 billion (ABV) fleet of relocatable buildings and storage units from over 120 branch locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico, representing over 85 million square feet of temporary space, of which over 20 million is available for immediate deployment. Their temporary modular space solutions can be supplied fully furnished and range in size from 160 square feet, up to units that can be complexed together, configured up to three stories high, creating space exceeding 10,000 square feet. WillScot is configuring and deploying its units safely and efficiently to address evolving needs related to the pandemic, including testing and treatment centers, wash facilities, restrooms, mobile offices, distribution centers, storage for equipment and supplies, as well as a host of other uses.

Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer of WillScot, commented, “We are taking unprecedented steps to protect our employees and customers while actively deploying our temporary modular space solutions in every major metropolitan area in North America to help communities and companies care for the afflicted and blunt the advance of COVID-19. We have the technical expertise and the financial resources to be part of the solution and will do everything we can to help communities and companies persevere through this pandemic and continue to thrive in the future.”

The company is protecting its employees and customers by taking preventive measures, including increased cleaning protocols, social distancing, and remote work enablement to ensure seamless continuity of services. WillScot manages the most extensive branch network in the modular space industry and has implemented enhanced contingency plans to provide uninterrupted service should any locations need to close. These safeguards are allowing WillScot to fully support a diverse range of customers in communities across the United States, Canada and Mexico in their COVID-19 response efforts. You can read more about WillScot’s product offering and the steps they are taking to stay safe on its website: https://info.willscot.com/ covid-19/?utm_source=usa&utm_ medium=site-banner&utm_ campaign=covid-19

