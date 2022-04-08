﻿Widening survey lead due to ‘groundwork’: Sara spox

The continuing rise in survey numbers of vice presidential aspirant and Mayor Sara Z. Duterte was due to her “untiring effort and groundwork,” her spokesperson said Friday.

“Together with Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos, Mayor Sara continues to reach out to as many people as possible across all demographics,” Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco said in a press statement.

Based on the latest Pulse Asia Survey, Duterte continued to enjoy a big lead with 56 percent as her voter preference increased by 3 percent from February’s survey.

Pulse Asia said Duterte is also the favored vice-presidential candidate across geographic areas and socio-economic classes with 44 percent to 83 percent and 55 percent to 63 percent, respectively.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III is in the second spot at 20 percent;followed by Robredo’s tandem Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, 15 percent; Dr. Willie Ong, 5 percent; Buhay Party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza Jr., 1 percent; Manny Lopez, 0.3 percent; former Akbayan Party-list Rep. Walden Bello, 0.1 percent; Carlos Serapio, 0.01 percent; and Rizalito David, 0.01 percent.

Frasco said Duterte is grateful to all Filipinos who have come out in record numbers to express their support for the Uniteam.

Endorsements

Frasco said support for UniTeam was further galvanized with last month’s endorsements from the Nacionalista Party, the National Unity Party, and local parties, governors, mayors, and various sectors across the country.

“Mayor Sara is thankful for this, and she calls on all supporters of the UniTeam to continue the rallying call towards victory in the 2022 elections,” she said.

The latest survey numbers also put former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the most preferred presidential candidate in the upcoming May 9 elections.

Marcos gained 56 percent of the qualified Filipino voters who would elect him as president if the elections took place during the March 17 to 21 survey period.

“The ex-lawmaker’s presidential bid is supported by near to sizeable majorities across geographic areas and socio-economic classes (48 percent to 64 percent and 52 percent to 56 percent, respectively),” Pulse Asia said.

Marcos’ voter preference, however, dropped by 4 percent while closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo got 24 percent or an improvement of 9 percent from the February survey.

Source: Philippines News Agency