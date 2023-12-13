Why Christmas is merrier in Albay

LEGAZPI: From a whimsical Christmas wonderland to exhilarating carnival rides, a festive food park and a bustling local bazaar that captures the holiday spirit, there are several reasons why Albay province is the best place to be during the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas Wonderland Stepping into Tabaco City's Alice in Wonderland holiday-themed park is like going down the rabbit hole. With a towering Christmas tree decked with whimsical ornaments, pathways lined up with giant mushrooms, candy bars, playing cards, chess pieces, larger-than-life tea cups, beautifully wrapped presents, and all things sweet, the enchanting attractions of the "City of Love" are guaranteed to delight the young and young at heart. But while the surreal-like ambiance of the Christmas village has the power to transport anyone to dreamland, its iconic Santa sleigh, featuring an array of "sikad-sikad", the city's local pedicabs, adorned with sparkling lights, take people back to reality, reminding them that they are in th e "Padyak Capital' of the Philippines, the home of expert metalsmiths. As a Yuletide hub that seamlessly blends fantasy and reality, the wonderland is, in the words of Tabaco City Mayor Krisel Lagman Luistro, a place where one can believe that there is magic in one's dreams. Filipino-style Yuletide carnival For thrill-seekers in need of adrenaline-pumping carnival rides or risk-takers wanting to test their luck at popular "perya" (fair) games, Peñaranda Park in Old Albay District, Legazpi City is the place to be. Take the cue from Lea Barcelon, 24, who decided to unwind with her friends by surrendering to the exhilarating sensations of a Viking ship ride amid the backdrop of a magical Christmas village. For the brave, Barcelon recommends the gravity-defying Ferri's wheel, but for the not-so-brave, there is always the tamed Caterpillar ride. Dubbed "Krismas sa Park," it pays homage to the typical Filipino carnival minus the circus -complete with the rides, makeshift game booths and classic carnival food. An eclectic mix of a theme and an amusement park with a holiday twist, it packs a lot of nostalgia for perya enthusiasts. Al fresco holiday dining There is something so heartwarming about outdoor dining with family and friends amid dazzling lights and a live acoustic band in the cold December breeze. At night, the Daraga town food park, along Rizal Street near the covered court, transforms into a culinary haven for food lovers wanting to embark on a gastronomic adventure while admiring the strings of twinkling lights that cast a magical glow on some 29 open food kiosks. From classic Filipino street food, baked goodies, hot and cold sugary treats to Korean and Japanese food delights, the food park teems with exquisite flavors that warm both the stomach and the soul. Festive local bazaar The monthlong "Paskuhan Trade Fair" at Camalig in Albay town fosters community spirit, providing an opportunity for shoppers to spread good tidings and cheer to local artisans this holiday season. With some 20 micro, sma ll and medium enterprises showcasing their locally-made produce at the municipal hall, shoppers can indulge in their delectable food products and marvel at their exceptional craftsmanship. For those wanting to bring a piece of Camalig back to their homes, there is the town's signature "pinangat", a savory dish that blends taro leaves, small shrimp and coconut milk; various sweet treats; handmade crafts; and abaca-derived products. The province of Albay overflows with Yuletide magic, inviting everyone to bask in the enchantment of the holiday season without breaking the bank. Source: Philippines News Agency