WHO appeals for $1.5B for key emergencies in 2024

ATHENS: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched an appeal for USD1.5 billion for 41 key emergencies around the globe in 2024. "The appeal covers the emergencies that demand the highest level of response from WHO, with the aim to reach over 87 million people," it said in a statement. "It is being issued in a context of complex emergencies cutting across crises of conflict, climate change and economic instability, which continue to fuel displacement, hunger, and inequality," it added. Some USD334 million of the funding would go to the African Region, USD705 million to the Eastern Mediterranean Region, USD183 million to the European region, USD15.2 million to the Western Pacific Region, USD49 million to the South-East Asia region and USD131 million to the American region. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "For those facing emergencies, disruptions to essential health services often mean the difference between life and death.' "From mothers giving birth during conflict, to aid to young children in drought-affected regions, to those receiving cancer treatment or dialysis, health care saves lives. Healthcare services are also critical for breaking the cycle that too often leaves communities in a perilous state and reliant on yet more emergency assistance," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency