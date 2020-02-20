Whistleblower tags BI execs in ‘pastillas’ scheme

A frontline immigration officer on Thursday spilled the beans against current and past Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials whom he said were behind the corruption at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, Allison Chiong, who holds the position as Immigration Officer 1 since 2012, said he has personally witnessed various illegal transactions over the years involving extortion money in exchange of unimpeded passage through the Philippines, whether leaving or entering the country.

He said the money making scheme was being led by airport immigration officials and involves at least 90 percent of immigration personnel.

In his affidavit read before the Senate panel, Chiong said immigration personnel started with the money making scheme to offset lost earnings when the Department of Justice removed the overtime pay of all immigration officers in 2016.

To cope with the substantial deduction of their salaries, he said some immigration officers decided to offer VIP services to immigrants who are casino high rollers, accepting PHP2,000 for each high roller in exchange for the latter's convenient and seamless immigration.

Chiong said the lucrative operations were later taken over by former BI Travel Control Enforcement Unit (TCEU) chiefs Bien Guevarra, Glenn Comia, and Den Binsol, who were then all under Red MariAas, former chief of the Ports Operation Division.

He said Guevarra, Comia, and Binsol were relieved from their former posts in the middle of 2019 but still maintain the syndicate group's operations.

On the other hand, MariAas was assigned as BI associate commissioner but later resigned to run as mayor of Muntinlupa City.

Soon, other syndicated groups in the BI joined in the money making scheme and began submitting their own list of Chinese tourists who would also want to avail of easy entry with a fee.

Chiong identified the heads of the other syndicated groups as Totoy Magbuhos, Deon Albao, Paul Borja, Anthony Lopez, and Dennis Robles, whom he said occupy various plantilla positions within the BI.

The money making scheme was dubbed pastillas as payoffs were rolled in bond papers resembling a Philippine milk candy delicacy.

Each cooperating immigration officer would receive around PHP20,000 weekly for Terminal 1 duties and PHP8,000 weekly for Terminal 3 duties... Someone among the group would shout 'It's pastillas time!' each time the money is already divided, Chiong said, and admitted that he has also been receiving "pastillas.

He said he was compelled to expose the illegal activities after watching the Senate's inquiry on the rise of POGO related prostitution in the Philippines.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said Chiong has already been placed under the Witness Protection Program after receiving death threats earlier this week.

She said Senate President Vicente Sotto III has also guaranteed to grant whistleblower immunity from cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency