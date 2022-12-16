WFH on ‘red days’ to benefit 100 municipal workers in Aklan

ILOILO CITY: At least 100 qualified female workers of the local government of Tangalan town in Aklan province stand to benefit from the two-day work-from-home (WFH) arrangement.

The municipal council passed the “Menstruation Day Work-From-Home Privilege Ordinance” which entitles female employee of the local government to work in the comfort of her home for two days while she is having her monthly period.

Tangalan Vice Mayor Gene Fuentes, author of the ordinance, said women remain productive even during their menstrual period and the government could be kinder to them while doing their work so as not to affect their income.

The ordinance not only covers regular employees but also those who are in casual, job hire and contract of service positions.

Aside from the two-day flexible working arrangements, they will also receive a menstrual kit consisting of one pack each of sanitary pads, panty shield and a feminine wash every month.

To avail of the privilege and the menstrual kit, a female employee must seek certification from the municipal health officer.

“Employees who would like to avail of the privilege have to seek certification from the municipal health officer that they are still in their menstruation period. They will bring the certification to the human resource management office to avail of the menstrual kit monthly,” he said in an interview Friday.

Fuentes added that the privilege can be revoked by the mayor due to the exigency of service and other compelling reasons.

The municipality has 103 female employees. Around 10 percent of them are in their menopausal stage.

The WFH arrangement will take effect next year but the provision of the kit has already started in November.

Source: Philippines News Agency