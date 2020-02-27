Westmincom welcomes MNLF help to find abducted physician

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) welcomed on Thursday the help of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) to rescue a physician seized by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits in Sulu.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, Westmincom spokesperson, said they welcome any assistance from all stakeholders to rescue Dr. Daniel Moreno who was seized by ASG gunmen from his clinic in Barangay Walled City, Jolo, Sulu, on February 4.

However, Encinas clarified that the military leadership will not allow nor sanction any rescue operation that may be launched by the MNLF or any other non government entity.

MNLF Central Committee chairperson Yusop Jikiri said Wednesday they have created an anti kidnapping and anti terrorism task force to monitor the whereabouts of Moreno in the hinterlands of Sulu.

Jikiri clarified the task force will only establish the location of Moreno to pave way for the military forces to launch a rescue operation.

What the front is working hard now is to locate Dr. Moreno and identify the group holding him captive, Jikiri said, noting the confusion over reports whether the bandits had demanded any ransom.

Encinas said there is still no ransom demand yet for the release of the physician.

Encinas said Moreno is still in the province of Sulu contrary to claims by some quarters that the captive has been taken to another place.

