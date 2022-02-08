﻿Westmincom preps for May 2022 nat’l, local polls

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) is undertaking preparations to ensure peaceful and orderly May national and local elections in its area of jurisdiction.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., commander of Westmincom, is visiting the different provinces within the command’s area of jurisdiction to get first-hand information and assess the prevailing situation on the ground.

The latest province Rosario has visited was Misamis Occidental wherein he paid a courtesy call on Governor Philip Tan at the governor’s residence on Thursday in Tangub City.

The governor’s wife, Tangub City Mayor Jennifer Tan, was also present to welcome Rosario and his party.

Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, commander of the 102nd Infantry Brigade. and Brig. Gen. Jose Randolf Sino Cruz, Assistant Division Commander of the 1st Infantry Division, accompanied Rosario during the visit.

“The purpose of his visit was to personally check on the security situation in the area and assess what best practices should be applied to ensure the honest and peaceful conduct of national and local elections on May 9,” the Westmincom said in a statement Saturday.

Gov. Tan said politicians in the province of Misamis Occidental do not resort to political violence.

“We will properly collaborate and cooperate with the military and police to ensure the safety of our constituents and our fellow candidates,” Tan told Rosario during the meeting.

Rosario continuously meets with the local chief executives of the provinces, cities, and municipalities under the operational area of the Westmincom to establish rapport and strengthened collaboration with the local government officials, and ensure peace in the communities, especially during the election period.

Source: Philippines News Agency