Westmincom hosts IndoMalPhi trilateral security conference

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) hosted on Thursday the Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Trilateral Security Conference in this southern port city.

Representatives from the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Indonesian and Malaysian counterparts, and the top officers of Westmincom discussed during the conference the "operational environment of the tri border area, kidnapping trends in the high seas, and the modus operandi of threat groups."

Also discussed were the government initiatives and efforts and current courses of action of the three countries in addressing the kidnapping in the tri border area, as well as the identification of "gaps and challenges in securing" their common borders.

During his message, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom chief, emphasized that security is a shared responsibility.

The improvement of joint operation capabilities is assured through our coordinated air and sea patrols in maritime and land border areas. This is an efficient measure as we enhance our intelligence and information sharing to thwart kidnapping, piracy, and incursion of foreign militants within our territorial borders, Sobejana said.

The AFP extends its profound gratitude to the delegates from the Indonesian and Malaysian armed forces. Let us continue to work together for genuine peace and sustainable development, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency