Westmincom fetes soldiers for gallantry vs. ASG

The military’s Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has awarded medals to two soldiers for gallantry against the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits in the province of Sulu.

Awarded with Wounded Personnel Medal (WPM) were Corporals Jonathan Garsuta and Romel Mendoza of the Army’s 5th Scout Ranger Battalion.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Westmincom chief, pinned the medals to the two soldiers in a simple ceremony Wednesday at Camp Navarro General Hospital here.

Garsuta and Mendoza were wounded in a clash against the ASG bandits on August 29 in Barangay Kabbon Takas, Patikul, Sulu.

The Joint Task Force Sulu said the clash took place while conducting a focused military operation in Patikul against the group of ASG bandit leader Mundi Sawadjaan, whose group was responsible for the August 24 twin bombings in downtown Jolo.

Similar award was conferred on Pvt. Greggy Danggoy of the 32nd Infantry Battalion, who was wounded in a clash against the ASG bandits on July 31 in Barangay Taung, Patikul.

“We will continue to intensify the conduct of focused military operations in the province of Sulu to neutralize the remaining local terrorist group members,” Vinluan said.

“The gallantry and sacrifices of our brothers-in-arms are our inspiration and motivation in bringing our peace campaign to greater heights,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency