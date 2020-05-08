Westmincom builds modern medical facility

In line with the desire of President Rodrigo Duterte for a better medical service, the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to mark the construction of a world-class hospital in this southern port city.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito E. Sobejana, who led the groundbreaking ceremony, said the implementation of the “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad” (TIKAS) program under the Department of Public Works and Highways paved the way for the construction of new hospital building of Camp Navarro General Hospital (CNGH).

said Lt. Col. Victoria Mandin, CNGH chief, said no less than President Duterte has pushed for the hospital’s construction.

“During his visit two years ago, the President, Rodrigo Duterte, expressed his desire for an improved and better equipped military treatment facility for our battle casualties here in western Mindanao,”

“Maybe it is Divine Intervention that this opportunity has come under the outstanding leadership of our present commander, himself a former battle casualty who was admitted to this 45-year-old institution then,” Mandin said, referring to Sobejana.

Sobejana, then a captain leading a platoon of soldiers was injured, with his right arm almost severed, during an intense firefight against some 150 Abu Sayyaf bandits on January 13, 1995 in Sitio Caro, Barangay Lower Kapayawan, Isabela, Basilan.

Sobejana said the project is a vision realized “through our convergence and hard work, a product of our succeeding confluence to achieve an improved health care service for the benefit of all the people in Mindanao.

“Our medical doctors and personnel saved thousands of gallant soldiers from fatal injuries sustained in skirmishes with terrorists in Mindanao. It is now time to give back,” he said.

“Imbibing the lessons of the past, we shall continue to calibrate and transform into a dynamic and resolute armed force with a holistic vision. Along this line, our efforts will be ameliorated to ensure the accomplishment of our evolving roles,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency