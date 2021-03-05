Western Visayas records 3-digit rise in Covid-19 cases

Health officials have urged the people in Western Visayas to keep strictly observing health protocols as the region recorded a three-digit number of new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Wednesday with 128.

In a phone interview, Dr. Mary Jane Roches Juanico, infectious disease cluster head of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD), said on Thursday the increase in cases could be due to the “movement” of people so strict observance of public health standard is always necessary.

The last time the region reported a three-digit increase in Covid-19 infections was on Feb. 20 with 121.

The reported 128 new infections brought the total cumulative cases in the region to 25,139. Of the total number of patients, 1,275 are active cases, 23,117 are recoveries, and 741 deaths.

Of the new cases, 119 were local transmission, eight were locally-stranded individuals (LSIs), and one returning overseas Filipino (ROF).

The provinces of Aklan and Iloilo recorded the highest local transmission with 45 and 41, respectively.

Other local transmissions were reported in Iloilo City with 14 new cases, Capiz has nine and Negros Occidental has seven while Antique, Guimaras, and Bacolod City posted one Covid-19 infection each.

Juanico said the expanded contact tracing is one of the identified reasons for the increase of cases in Aklan.

“I still have to check if their latest cases are asymptomatic cases or mild only,” the medical officer added.

Source: Philippines News Agency