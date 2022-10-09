Western Visayas police revives traditional games

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 (Western Visayas) on Friday marked the celebration of the “Fiesta sa Kampo 2022” with the holding of the “Laro ng Lahi” as one way to revive the traditional games.

In an interview, PRO-6 spokesperson Maj. Grace Borio said events lined up included sack race, planting straw, flour, and obstacle relays; tumbang preso; Pinoy Henyo; habulan ng baboy; catch my egg baby; hampas palayok; ubusan ng lahi; and pabitin.

“The objective is of course to build camaraderie and friendship among the personnel of PRO-6 and of course to revive our tradition during fiestas through our ‘Laro ng Lahi’,” Borio said.

She added that it was the first time the regional headquarters introduced traditional games.

The most anticipated, she said, was the habulan ng baboy where two hogs placed inside a pen would serve as a prize.

It is open to female personnel who will be blindfolded during the game.

Whoever catches the hog will have the privilege of bringing it home.

“We have designated personnel who will participate in every activity so that our function in our respective offices will not be left out,” Borio said.

The celebration started with an early morning procession and Holy Mass.

In the afternoon before the games started, the regional headquarters treated 100 children of its host villages –barangays Veterans Village and Concepcion in City Proper – to gift-giving, parlor games, and feeding activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency