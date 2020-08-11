Western Visayas logs 177 new confirmed cases, 1 death

Western Visayas logged 177 new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday, raising the region’s total cumulative total to 2,307.

The region likewise logged 36 new recoveries and one death.

The regional health bulletin of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6) said 178 of the 766 results released by five sub-national and molecular laboratories in the region were confirmed Covid-19 cases. One of the 178 confirmed positives is tagged to Metro Manila.

The region now has 1,203 active cases, 1,071 recoveries, and 32 deaths, said Dr. Marie Jocelyn Te, medical officer spokesperson of DOH-CHD 6.

So far, the new 177 new cases are the highest confirmed Covid-19 positives in a day in the region. They consist of 157 local cases, 13 locally stranded individuals (LSIs), six returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), and one authorized person outside of residence (APOR).

Iloilo City registered the highest cases with 93; Iloilo province has 40; Negros Occidental, 23; Bacolod City, 12; three each in Antique and Guimaras; two in Aklan; and one in Capiz.

“Out of these 178, as a whole, 165 are asymptomatic, nine have influenza-like illness and four have severe acute respiratory infection,” Te added.

The lone death is a 29-year old male from Bacolod City. He was admitted on July 26 after experiencing fever, dry cough, and loose bowel movement the day before.

He died on Aug. 10 and diagnosed to have severe sepsis with community-acquired pneumonia high risk and confirmed Covid-19 critical with acute respiratory symptom.

Meantime, Dr. Te said there is ongoing coordination with the Iloilo city government to assess if the metropolis is still under low-risk community transmission.

She said they look forward to completing the assessment within the week.

The Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) management, meanwhile, announced its integrated and sub-national laboratories are temporarily closed effective Tuesday for decontamination.

In its advisory Tuesday, the management said that four of their medical technologists have tested positive for Covid-19.

“These health workers are now on isolation and provided the appropriate clinical management. Please bear with the absence of our out-patient laboratory services today until further notice as total cleaning and disinfection are still ongoing,” the advisory said.

It also assured that specimens that were received on Monday, August 10, and today are being processed.

Source: Philippines News Agency