Western Visayas logs 15th Covid-19 death, 58 recoveries

Western Visayas recorded its 15th coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fatality, following the death of a 52-year-old male patient from Sta. Barbara, Iloilo on Monday.

In a phone interview, Dr. Sophia Pulmones, spokesperson of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6) on Tuesday, said the patient was admitted to a hospital when he died of the disease.

He was admitted on June 25 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on July 1. He was suffering from hypertension as well as diabetes.

“I’m still verifying if there are positives from among his close contacts that were identified by their local government unit,” Pulmones said.

In a statement, the local government of Sta. Barbara said the house of the Covid-19 patient was placed on lockdown after it was confirmed that he was positive for the disease.

Two of the six close contacts of the deceased were also found positive but asymptomatic — his 49-year- old wife and their eight-year-old child. The other members of their family were negative during the swab test.

Meanwhile, Pulmones said based on the case bulletin number 116, there were 58 new recoveries, raising the region’s recovered patients to 471.

“That is good news for our region that we have recoveries and most of them are locally stranded individuals. To start with, they were asymptomatic but were confirmed positive,” she said.

Of the 58 recoveries, 50 were LSIs, three were returning overseas Filipino workers (ROFs) and five were locals.

Most of the recoveries came from the municipality of Lambunao, Iloilo with 25 LSIs.

Pulmones said it is important that they stay in a quarantine facility so that they will be monitored properly for them not to develop signs and symptoms.

“After 14 days of being quarantined and they remain asymptomatic, then there is no more need to repeat their RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test. They can already be tagged as recovered and can be discharged from the quarantine facility,” she added.

She said the department memorandum no longer requires a retesting as long as the required quarantine is completed and they remain asymptomatic.

They will also be assessed by the physician in-charge in a quarantine facility or the local government unit before they will be tagged as recovered.

However, the region still logged 35 new confirmed cases out of the 999 laboratory results that were released from the one sub-national laboratory and three molecular laboratories in Western Visayas.

The new cases brought the region’s total cases to 797 with 311 active cases, 239 are still LSI/ROFs.

Of the total active cases, 246 are under facility quarantine, 27 in home-quarantine, and 38 are still admitted.

The new cases are composed of 20 LSIs, eight ROFs, six locals; three of them are health workers from Bacolod City and one authorized person outside of residence from Muntinlupa City.

Two of the new confirmed cases are under home quarantine and the rest are quarantined in a facility.

Source: Philippines News Agency