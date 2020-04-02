Western Visayas hospitals receive 1.4K sets of PPE

Twenty-four hospitals in Western Visayas are the recipients of private donation of 1,470 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), Regional Director Jose Roberto Nuñez of the Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas (OCD 6), said on Thursday.

In an interview, Nuñez said they started with the distribution of the PPE in hospitals that are based in Iloilo City on April 1.

“They came from the office of Senator Bong Go. They were private donations and coursed through his office,” he said.

Seven of the eight hospitals in Iloilo City received 50 sets of PPE composed of suits, goggles, and gloves. The Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC), identified as the dedicated hospital for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), received 90 sets of PPE.

Iloilo city government received 70 sets of PPE and 500 surgical masks while local government units in Capiz through the provincial government received 80 sets of protective gear.

Nuñez said that they were also able to send the PPE donations to Capiz and Aklan.

He added the impact of the donations is “overwhelming” but “we need more”.

He also committed that his office will do the coordination to transport PPE donations for Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, Nuñez said they are just waiting for an order from their office after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Administrative Order No. 27 tasking the OCD to consolidate donations like medicine and other medical supply.

He said there is a provision that donations can also be directed to local government units (LGUs) but as they await a copy of the order from their central office, the OCD is asking the LGUs to furnish them a list of donations they have received. Source: Philippines News Agency