West Visayas logs 21 new Covid infections, 9 recoveries

Cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Western Visayas increased to 353 as 21 more infections were reported by the Department of Health in Region 6 (DOH-6) on Thursday.

The latest confirmed cases include 13 from Negros Occidental, seven from Iloilo Province, and one from Guimaras.

The group of Negrenses is composed of a two-month-old boy from Moises Padilla; a 33-year-old woman from Calatrava; a 50-year-old man from Cauayan; a 52-year-old woman from Hinoba-an; and three from Escalante City — a 22-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 64-year-old man.

Also included were two women from Himamaylan City, a 21-year-old and a 57-year-old; two females from Cadiz City, a 28-year-old and a 66-year-old; and two others from Sagay City, a 53-year-old man, and a 14-year-old girl.

All 13 patients were locally stranded individuals (LSIs) now staying in various quarantine facilities.

Those from Iloilo included two women from San Joaquin town, a 29-year-old and a 30-year-old; while the rest were a 36-year-old man from Mina, who is a repatriated overseas Filipino worker; a 26-year-old woman from Igbaras; a 23-year-old woman from Barotac Nuevo; a 67-year-old female from Leganes; and a 52-year-old man from Sta. Barbara, who is admitted to a hospital.

Except for the case from Mina, all are LSIs. The six patients are now in a quarantine facility.

The lone patient from Guimaras is a 38-year-old man from San Lorenzo, also staying in a quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, nine more patients in Western Visayas recovered as of Thursday.

These included seven from Bacolod City — two 38-year-old women, a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and an 18-year-old boy. The two others were from Negros Occidental, a 36-year-old woman from Cadiz City, and a 43-year-old man from Silay City.

Of the 353 cases in Western Visayas, 194 were listed as active while 148 were recoveries. A total of 11 patients died.

Source: Philippines News Agency