Wescom completes resupply mission for PH troops in Ayungin Shoal

The Puerto Princesa, Palawan-based Western Command (Wescom) announced the successful completion of its resupply mission for troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) which is serving as the country's outpost at the Ayungin Shoal last Aug. 2.

"Carrying an assortment of food and clothing, as well as maintenance and repair equipment necessary to maintain the safety of the ship, the civilian boat M/V Unaiza May was able to follow its voyage plan, enter the shoal safely, freely unload its cargo, and exit the shoal without any untoward incident," the Wescom said in a Facebook post late Wednesday night.

The civilian vessel M/V Unaiza May carried supplies and materials needed by the troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

“I am very pleased with the smooth conduct of our re-supply run to Ayungin Shoal. We hope that we can sustain this effort aimed at promoting harmonious relations in the West Philippine Sea among claimant countries,” Wescom chief Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos said in the same post.

He also said these resupply missions will continue to uplift the morale and welfare of Filipino troops manning the outpost.

“We must ensure our continuing support to the morale and welfare of our troops. Standing watch on distant and isolated islands is one of the most difficult duties a soldier can endure. The least we can do is to ensure sustained support to their requirements,” Carlos said.

The Wescom has significantly improved its support for the conduct of reprovisioning missions not only to BRP Sierra Madre but to all Philippine-held Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: Philippines News Agency