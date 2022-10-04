Weeklong ops net 519 suspects, P3.2-M illegal drugs in C. Luzon

A total of 519 law offenders were apprehended and some PHP3.2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in a weeklong anti-crime drive by the police in Central Luzon.

Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO3) chief, said on Tuesday the anti-criminality operations from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 were part of their continuing efforts to maintain peace and order in the region.

Pasiwen said of the 519 arrested persons, 193 persons have standing warrants of arrest, 158 for illegal drugs, 144 for illegal gambling, 18 for robbery, and six for illegal possession of firearms.

Of the 193 suspects with warrants of arrest, 24 are most wanted for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, and frustrated murder.

Authorities also seized PHP3.2 million worth of illegal drugs, PHP84,645 worth of bet money, and 14 assorted loose firearms.

Pasiwen cited the strong support of all local officials in the PRO3’s anti-criminality programs that led to their accomplishments, particularly the arrest of most wanted fugitives and the people involved in illegal drugs.

He underscored the immediate reporting of crimes by the residents that led the police to deliver prompt responses.

“With the immediate reporting of incidents, the police can deliver quick police services and can address problems the soonest possible time. Thus, lawless elements have no chance and opportunity to carry out their nefarious activities,” Pasiwen said in a statement. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency