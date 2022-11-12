Weekend road repairs set in Pasig, QC

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be undertaking road reblockings and repair of several national road sections in the cities of Quezon and Pasig this weekend.

In an advisory, the department advised motorists to take alternate routes while works are being conducted which will start at 11 p.m. on Friday.

The DPWH National Capital Region (NCR) will close the following portions of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) in Quezon City for repair namely: northbound from Boni Serrano Flyover service road to Main Avenue, first lane from the sidewalk; northbound after P. Tuazon Flyover to before EDSA/Aurora Boulevard Tunnel, second lane from the center island (fast lane); northbound EDSA-Kamuning Bus Carousel Station after Aurora Boulevard near New York Street, third lane from the sidewalk (intermittent section); and southbound from Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge.

Also affected are the following roads: Commonwealth Avenue, southbound from Don Jose Street to Odigal Street, second and third lane (inner lane); Cloverleaf EDSA northbound to a segment of the North Luzon Expressway, outer lane.

In Pasig City, C-5 Service Road along the service road in Barangay Bagong Ilog near Monocrete Construction along Lanuza corner D. Julia Vargas near Valle Verde; and portion of C-5 Road in Pasig (KM 15+171 to KM 15+665), truck lane, will also undergo repairs.

The DPWH said the roads will reopen by 5 a.m. on Nov.

Source: Philippines News Agency