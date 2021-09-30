Webtel.mobi’s Zero Cost, Multicurrency Payment Gateway Systems, Available to Merchants and Consumers Worldwide

WM’s ICLM and TUV online payments capacities provide Online Businesses worldwide with free and instant integration, and zero-cost multicurrency transactions and wallets

NEW YORK and ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Payments Facilities of Global Telephony Provider Webtel.mobi (“WM”) are not limited to Offline Payments. Its ICLM and TUV Facilities also have full Online Payments capacity, and can be used in the Online Payments or Payment Gateway role – for making or accepting payments – by all WM Members worldwide.

WM’s ICLM Payment and TUV Payments are de-facto Payment Gateway equivalents, and are able to be used for accepting Online Payments instantly when a Merchant joins WM as a Member. The only equipment required is a person’s existing Mobile Phone – whether a Smart Phone or Pre-Smart Mobile Phone.

All a Member needs to do to utilize these systems as de facto Payment Gateways is display his/her ITAN Number (Inter-Tel.mobi Account Number) and Mobile Number on the website, and the currencies that they will accept for payment. The identifying names or references for the good or services being sold act as the payment reference.

Merchants can then instantly accept Payments in all Currencies available on the WM Platform from any WM Member anywhere in the world – and receive immediate settlement, 24/7/365 –without the possibility of chargebacks.

We Accept ICLM and TUV Payments Our ITAN: WM1234567891234567891234 Our Mobile: +XX 1234 567 890 We Accept ICLM and TUV Payments Our ITAN: WM9876543219876543219876 Our Mobile: +XX 9876 543 210 Payment Currencies Accepted: All Currencies Instant Confirmation by Text: Yes Payment Currencies Accepted: USD only Instant Confirmation by Text: Yes

There is zero cost to Merchants accepting Payments if using the TUV Payment Gateway equivalent, or an ultra-low cost to Merchants of 0.25% to 0.1% if using the ICLM Payment Gateway equivalent. With the ICLM Payment Gateway Equivalent, Merchants can choose if they pay this ultra-low cost, whether the Purchaser should pay the cost, or whether the cost is split between Merchant and Purchaser.

For Purchasers who are Members of WM, Payments are free and instant 24/7/365, with instant transaction history and confirmation of payment by email and text. Payments can be made in any WM Currency from any of the free multicurrency wallets provided by WM.

Generally, standard Payment Gateways charge Merchants high fees for integration into websites, charge high transaction fee, provide unfavorable and forced FX Conversion rates, do not easily provide many multicurrency accounts for settlement, take days or weeks to provide full settlement and hold back funds in retentions.

In comparison to WM’s Payment Gateway equivalents, which provide free, instant, global and multicurrency services – it will be difficult for them to compete or even to survive.

ONLINE PAYMENTS CHARACTERISTIC STANDARD

PAYMENT GATEWAY ICLM

PAYMENT GATEWAY TUV

PAYMENT GATEWAY Make Online Payments Yes Yes Yes Functions 24/7/365 Yes Yes Yes Make & Receive Payments to & from all Countries No Yes Yes Free Instant integration into Website / Platform No Yes Yes Instant Acceptance of Payments by Merchants No Yes Yes Free Multicurrency Wallets for Merchants (41) No Yes Yes Instant Email and Text Notification of Payments No Yes Yes Instant Detailed Payment Transaction History No Yes Yes Pure Peer 2 Peer Transactions (PP2P) No Yes Yes Impossible to Carry Out Fraudulent Transactions No Yes Yes Impossible for Merchants to Incur Chargebacks No Yes Yes Impossible for Cloned / Stolen Card Transactions No Yes Yes Instant No-Retention Settlement to Merchants No Yes Yes Payment Process without Intermediaries No Yes Yes Payment Process without Intermediary Fees No Yes Yes Functions Alone Without Any Other Entities No Yes Yes Functions in all Countries and Territories No Yes Yes Self-Contained Unitary Global System No Yes Yes Uniform Global Security and Standards No Yes Yes Total Access from Any Smart Phone No Yes Yes Total Access from Any Pre-Smart Mobile Phone No Yes Yes Clients can Pay in Multiple Currencies Globally No Yes Yes Clients Control Own FX Conversions No Yes Yes Merchants can Accept Multicurrency Payments No Yes Yes Merchants Control Own FX Conversions No Yes Yes Merchant and Payer can Split Payment Fees No Yes Yes Totally Free to Make and Receive Payments No 0.25% to 1% Yes

Resources:

Media Contact:

Nick Lambert: wm@thoburns.com

Video on the Capacities of the WM System:

https://youtu.be/XYBrCikUhn8

Video on WM’s Regulatory Compliance:

https://youtu.be/u522lVsGIJI

Research Reports on the Capacities of the WM System:

https://tinyurl.com/ TUVresearch

WM’s urls:

https://webtel.mobi/pc (Tablets / Laptops / Desktops)

https://webtel.mobi (Smart Phones)

https://webtel.mobi/wap (Pre-Smart Mobile Phones)



