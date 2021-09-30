Webtel.mobi’s Zero Cost, Multicurrency Payment Gateway Systems, Available to Merchants and Consumers Worldwide
WM’s ICLM and TUV online payments capacities provide Online Businesses worldwide with free and instant integration, and zero-cost multicurrency transactions and wallets
NEW YORK and ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Payments Facilities of Global Telephony Provider Webtel.mobi (“WM”) are not limited to Offline Payments. Its ICLM and TUV Facilities also have full Online Payments capacity, and can be used in the Online Payments or Payment Gateway role – for making or accepting payments – by all WM Members worldwide.
WM’s ICLM Payment and TUV Payments are de-facto Payment Gateway equivalents, and are able to be used for accepting Online Payments instantly when a Merchant joins WM as a Member. The only equipment required is a person’s existing Mobile Phone – whether a Smart Phone or Pre-Smart Mobile Phone.
All a Member needs to do to utilize these systems as de facto Payment Gateways is display his/her ITAN Number (Inter-Tel.mobi Account Number) and Mobile Number on the website, and the currencies that they will accept for payment. The identifying names or references for the good or services being sold act as the payment reference.
Merchants can then instantly accept Payments in all Currencies available on the WM Platform from any WM Member anywhere in the world – and receive immediate settlement, 24/7/365 –without the possibility of chargebacks.
| We Accept ICLM and TUV Payments
Our ITAN: WM1234567891234567891234
Our Mobile: +XX 1234 567 890
| We Accept ICLM and TUV Payments
Our ITAN: WM9876543219876543219876
Our Mobile: +XX 9876 543 210
|Payment Currencies Accepted: All Currencies Instant Confirmation by Text: Yes
|Payment Currencies Accepted: USD only
Instant Confirmation by Text: Yes
There is zero cost to Merchants accepting Payments if using the TUV Payment Gateway equivalent, or an ultra-low cost to Merchants of 0.25% to 0.1% if using the ICLM Payment Gateway equivalent. With the ICLM Payment Gateway Equivalent, Merchants can choose if they pay this ultra-low cost, whether the Purchaser should pay the cost, or whether the cost is split between Merchant and Purchaser.
For Purchasers who are Members of WM, Payments are free and instant 24/7/365, with instant transaction history and confirmation of payment by email and text. Payments can be made in any WM Currency from any of the free multicurrency wallets provided by WM.
Generally, standard Payment Gateways charge Merchants high fees for integration into websites, charge high transaction fee, provide unfavorable and forced FX Conversion rates, do not easily provide many multicurrency accounts for settlement, take days or weeks to provide full settlement and hold back funds in retentions.
In comparison to WM’s Payment Gateway equivalents, which provide free, instant, global and multicurrency services – it will be difficult for them to compete or even to survive.
|ONLINE PAYMENTS CHARACTERISTIC
|STANDARD
PAYMENT GATEWAY
|ICLM
PAYMENT GATEWAY
|TUV
PAYMENT GATEWAY
|Make Online Payments
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Functions 24/7/365
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Make & Receive Payments to & from all Countries
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Free Instant integration into Website / Platform
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Instant Acceptance of Payments by Merchants
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Free Multicurrency Wallets for Merchants (41)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Instant Email and Text Notification of Payments
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Instant Detailed Payment Transaction History
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Pure Peer 2 Peer Transactions (PP2P)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Impossible to Carry Out Fraudulent Transactions
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Impossible for Merchants to Incur Chargebacks
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Impossible for Cloned / Stolen Card Transactions
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Instant No-Retention Settlement to Merchants
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Payment Process without Intermediaries
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Payment Process without Intermediary Fees
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Functions Alone Without Any Other Entities
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Functions in all Countries and Territories
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Self-Contained Unitary Global System
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Uniform Global Security and Standards
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Total Access from Any Smart Phone
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Total Access from Any Pre-Smart Mobile Phone
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Clients can Pay in Multiple Currencies Globally
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Clients Control Own FX Conversions
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Merchants can Accept Multicurrency Payments
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Merchants Control Own FX Conversions
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Merchant and Payer can Split Payment Fees
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Totally Free to Make and Receive Payments
|No
|0.25% to 1%
|Yes
Resources:
Media Contact:
Nick Lambert: wm@thoburns.com
Video on the Capacities of the WM System:
https://youtu.be/XYBrCikUhn8
Video on WM’s Regulatory Compliance:
https://youtu.be/u522lVsGIJI
Research Reports on the Capacities of the WM System:
https://tinyurl.com/
WM’s urls:
https://webtel.mobi/pc (Tablets / Laptops / Desktops)
https://webtel.mobi (Smart Phones)
https://webtel.mobi/wap (Pre-Smart Mobile Phones)