Weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies, light rainfall expected

RAMALLAH, Friday, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Weather today is partly cloudy to clear and cold in mountainous districts and relatively cold in other districts with a slight rise in temperature, according to the Palestinian Meteorological Department (PMD).

There is a chance for sporadic light rain over some districts over the noon. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly wind blows in daytime, while northeasterly wind blows in nighttime. Sea waves are low.

Temperature in Jerusalem and Bethlehem is expected to reach a high of 16°C and a low of 10°C and in Ramallah and Hebron a high of 15°C and a low of 9°C. In Jericho, the Dead Sea, and the Jordan Valley temperature is expected to reach a high of 25°C and a low of 15°C, while it is expected to reach a high of 21°C and a low of 13°C in Gaza and the coastal areas.

Saturday’s temperature is set to slightly rise and become seasonal, paving the way to partly cloudy to clear and relatively cold conditions in the daytime and cold conditions in nighttime.

Sunday’s temperature is set to drop, paving the way to partly cloudy to clear and relatively cold to cold conditions.

An additional drop is expected in temperature on Monday, paving the way to partly cloudy to cloudy and cold conditions, particularly in mountains. The chance remains for sporadic light rainfall on some districts.

