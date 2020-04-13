Wearing of face masks mandatory in Pangasinan

Residents in Pangasinan are now mandated to wear face masks in public places to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province.

The order was enacted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board), through an ordinance authored by committee on health chairperson Board Member Jeremy Agerico Rosario, during its online special session on April 8.

“Every person is required to wear a face mask at all times when going outside of their residence, at the workplace, when entering government buildings and offices and while in public places,” it said.

In section 3 of the ordinance, a face mask is defined as any reusable or disposable item made of cloth or any breathable material worn over the nose, mouth, and chin that can serve as a protection or barrier against possible infection from Covid-19.

“These shall include surgical masks, cloth masks, handkerchiefs, washable masks, N95 masks, among others,” the ordinance reads.

Violators of the ordinance will be meted with corresponding penalties.

“For the first offense, the offender shall attend community service or awareness campaigns on Covid-19 for at least three hours as conducted by the barangays and other local government offices. For the second offense, the offender shall be monitored and strictly prohibited from leaving his or her residence during the remaining period of the enhanced community quarantine or any extension thereof, except for an emergency medical situation or when in imminent danger,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the approved ordinance will be followed during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine and/or if there is continuing local or community transmission of the virus within Pangasinan.

Private commercial businesses that are operating in the province were advised to post the full copy of the ordinance within their establishments.

“All private commercial establishments operating in the province of Pangasinan shall conspicuously display at or near the entrance of the establishment a full copy of this Ordinance, and strictly prohibit entry of any person who is not wearing a face mask or an equivalent thereof in the establishment,” it added.

As of 9 a.m. April 13, Pangasinan recorded 33 Covid-19 positive cases wherein seven have recovered, 17 are still admitted at different hospitals, while nine have died.

